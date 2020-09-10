MAA blast from the past: Cannes Grand Prix winner Rolo

0 Shares Share

Back in 1996 this was, indeed, a Grand Prix winner when TV ads ruled that sunny roost.

It’s a spin on JWT’s long-running ‘do you love anyone enough to give them your last Rolo?’ but From Ammirati Puris Lintas in Amsterdam. Er, who?

Around the same time Interpublic merged Ammirati Puris Lintas (itself a merger of an American agency and Unilever’s one-time in-house ad agency Lintas) with Lowe Group in what was, then, the world’s biggest agency merger. My good friend Jerry Judge was involved in this bit of agency origami I recall.

Not the most sophisticated ad maybe but LOL, as they didn’t say in those days.