Lincoln Project aims below-the-belt broadside at Trump

Everybody expects the US presidential election ad campaigns to get dirtier and dirtier and now the anti-Trump Republican Lincoln Project has ventured below the belt with this ad – ‘Adultery’ – listing Trump’s alleged sexual misdemeanours.

Pointedly it’s dug up some footage of vice president Mike Pence as a radio host back in the day, batting for the seventh commandment: “Thou shalt not commit” etc.

Not something that seems to have resonated with Donald “You can even grab them by the pussy” Trump.

Prince Andrew’s former pal Jeffrey Epstein even makes a fleeting appearance.

But does such mud stick to Trump? It didn’t when these tales first emerged.

Is it something Labour in the UK might copy when the time comes? After all Boris has previous in this sphere. Doubt it somehow.

Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

