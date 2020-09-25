Let’s hope the Government’s track and trace app works as well as MullenLowe’s launch ad

0 Shares Share

The UK’s much-heralded track and trace Covid app is finally with us and while we might have expected another lecture from health secretary Matt Hancock or even bumbling Boris what we get is a pleasingly upbeat effort from MullenLowe reminding us that our friends and family matter and the app might – might – help keep them safe.

MLG UK – NHS Covid-19 App – 60 from MullenLowe Group UK on Vimeo.

We’ve said before that MullenLowe needed a really big campaign to show its wares and they don’t come much bigger than its work over the summer for the NHS: important obviously but also comfortably outspending every other advertiser in the land.

It’s been measured and balanced, which is more than you say for nearly all the other official communications on the topic. MullenLowe seems to realise that it’s better to persuade people than scare the wits out of them.

Can’t imagine this being done much better.

MAA creative scale: 9.