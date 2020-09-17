Lady Gaga gives voice to Valentino’s new perfume for BETC

0 Shares Share

Global perfume launch ads can be a bit bland, but Lady Gaga injects some joy into this campaign for new Valentino fragrance Viva Voce, and she looks stunning in that dress.

Gaga has some credentials here — she’s from Italian stock, and she wore Valentino couture to the Oscars last year — so she’s a good fit for the brand.

The campaign is from BETC’s luxury division, Etoile Rouge, whose clients include Isabel Marant, Chloe, and Yves Saint Laurent Beauté. Its president, Brune Buonomano, said: “Voce Viva continues to build a universal cultural image for Valentino perfumes alongside the L’Oréal Luxe teams. The brand is committed to offering a new definition of beauty and we are very lucky to have the chance to contribute.”

MAA creative scale: 7