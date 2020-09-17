Don't Miss

Lady Gaga gives voice to Valentino’s new perfume for BETC

Global perfume launch ads can be a bit bland, but Lady Gaga injects some joy into this campaign for new Valentino fragrance Viva Voce, and she looks stunning in that dress.

Gaga has some credentials here — she’s from Italian stock, and she wore Valentino couture to the Oscars last year — so she’s a good fit for the brand.

The campaign is from BETC’s luxury division, Etoile Rouge, whose clients include Isabel Marant, Chloe, and Yves Saint Laurent Beauté. Its president, Brune Buonomano, said: “Voce Viva continues to build a universal cultural image for Valentino perfumes alongside the L’Oréal Luxe teams. The brand is committed to offering a new definition of beauty and we are very lucky to have the chance to contribute.”

MAA creative scale: 7

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall
Emma Hall is the former London Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

