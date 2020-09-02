LA 2028 Olympics logo: a moving collaboration of images

0 Shares Share

Celebrities and athletes have helped create a “digital first” logo for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, with various names offering up their own versions of the “A,” all contributing to a dynamic image that is in constant movement.

It’s a very inclusive affair: Billie Eilish, Reese Witherspoon, a tattoo artist, a chef, and a streetwear designer, as well as Olympians and Paralympians, are among the 26 people making their mark on the logo.

More designs will be added between now and summer 2028, to prevent us getting bored during the eight year wait for the games. The t-shirts bearing the new logo are already selling fast.

The various Olympics — and their logos — are becoming a pretty crowded field. We’re not even sure that the Tokyo 2020 Olympics will take place by 2021, but Paris 2024 released its logo a while ago, and now LA28 has optimistically lined up its own version for 2028.