Don't Miss

LA 2028 Olympics logo: a moving collaboration of images

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Creative, Media, News 6 mins ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Celebrities and athletes have helped create a “digital first” logo for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, with various names offering up their own versions of the “A,” all contributing to a dynamic image that is in constant movement.

It’s a very inclusive affair: Billie Eilish, Reese Witherspoon, a tattoo artist, a chef, and a streetwear designer, as well as Olympians and Paralympians, are among the 26 people making their mark on the logo.

More designs will be added between now and summer 2028, to prevent us getting bored during the eight year wait for the games. The t-shirts bearing the new logo are already selling fast.

The various Olympics — and their logos — are becoming a pretty crowded field. We’re not even sure that the Tokyo 2020 Olympics will take place by 2021, but Paris 2024 released its logo a while ago, and now LA28 has optimistically lined up its own version for 2028.

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall
Emma Hall is the former London Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.