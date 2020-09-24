Don't Miss

John Lewis TV ad hopes homeware can rescue a tough year

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 1 hour ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

As we all face a winter indoors, interiors brands are having a moment, and John Lewis is sensibly focusing on its homeware department for this new “Joy of Home” campaign by adam&eveDDB. The furniture takes on a life of its own to reflect the fact that our homes are constantly evolving and adapting to the unpredictable demands of 2020.

John Lewis has been doing some adapting itself in a bid to cope with a pre-tax loss of £635 million, including dropping the “Never Knowingly Undersold” slogan and all staff bonuses, as well as culling stores and building up its online offer.

Claire Pointon, partner and customer director for John Lewis, said: “Our customers have told us that their homes have never mattered more to them. They’ve had to use them to fulfil new functions, such as offices, gyms, entertaining children and much more. This new flexible approach to living is here to stay, and this campaign will raise awareness of our home products, celebrate our unrivalled design credibility and craftsmanship while communicating our great value.”

As an aside, couldn’t help noting that the ad features the same “dad” as adam&eveDDB’s recent “I can do anything” spot for Virgin Media.

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall
Emma Hall is the former London Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.