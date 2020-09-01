Isobel brings Jet petrol back to TV with road-going piano

0 Shares Share

Here’s a blast from the past, a TV ad for petrol.

Jet’s first TV ad for 20 years (probably anyone’s) from Isobel featuring a thirsty road-going piano.

Mary Wolf, MD UK Marketing of Jet distributor Phillips 66, says: “In fine tuning the JET brand our aim is to improve the experience for our customers and to give the drivers who visit our forecourts everything they need and want to continue their journeys quickly and safely It is a simple, straightforward ‘driver-first’ ethos that is perfectly captured in this new campaign.”

Tough that they got some vintage British weather on the day of the shoot but never mind.

Enterprising.

MAA creative scale: 8.