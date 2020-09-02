Support our journalism with a contribution that suits you

0 Shares Share

Nobody likes online paywalls very much but journalism isn’t free (to provide that is) and they are one way of supporting it.

In the nearly ten years of More About Advertising we’ve been free throughout and intend to stay that way. But eagle-eyed readers may spot an appealing yellow box on the top right corner of the home page with an invitation to support independent journalism by contributing to MAA.

In effect it’s the same as subscription but it leaves the amount readers contribute and how they do it – a one-off or regular payment – to you.

The Guardian in the UK has shown this is a viable way of supporting the aforementioned independent journalism, many YouTube contributors fund themselves the same way.

We hope you’ll decide to join in. All readers, we have 40,000 per month, are always welcome, of course.