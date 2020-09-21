Havas makes zero carbon debut for EDF Energy

0 Shares Share

Energy companies are never the most popular: hogging the headlines when they put prices up, forgotten by most when they don’t.

French-owned EDF Energy (Électricité de France) is displaying its eco-credential in the first campaign from recently-appointed creative and media agency Havas, specifically telling us that its teams of engineers and others are “busy doing nothing.”

The point being that it’s busy helping the poor old UK (which has quite a lot on its plate) achieve zero carbon emissions. EDF claims to generate zero carbon electricity at scale, not just sell it – hence the engineers.

EDF head of brand and marketing and Di Bowden says: “A big energy company talking about being ‘green’ might seem obvious, but we’re not just talking about it, we are doing something about it. That’s the EDF difference.

“Together, we’re generating the right mix of zero carbon electricity, using wind, nuclear and solar, to power the nation today and building the infrastructure a low carbon Britain will need tomorrow. We’re also offering all our home and SME customers energy tariffs that are backed by zero carbon electricity as standard.”

So it’s good old corporate advertising with a product back story. Will people choose EDF because of its low carbon creds or just shop around for the cheapest supplier?

A lively debut from Havas.

MAA creative scale: 7.