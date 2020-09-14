Don't Miss

FT puts hapless world leaders in the spotlight in new brand campaign

The Financial Times’ coverage of the worldwide coronavirus crisis has been outstanding – just as well as the world’s so-called leaders seem all at sea.

“Deal confidently with crisis” is the message of this new film from The Brooklyn Brothers – part of its ‘Lead without Example’ campaign – and it features our aforementioned leaders well and truly lost for words (not necessarily about the virus.)

FT CMO Finola McDonnell says: “The FT is a truly global business publication. Recovery from this unique global crisis requires a concerted, international response. It’s both an opportunity for the FT and our responsibility to promote a new leadership agenda that can shape an imaginative recovery effort worldwide.”

Good luck with that.

But this campaign’s on the button, MAA creative scale: 8.5.

