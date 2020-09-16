Eco-bike carrier Pedal Me awards creative and marketing to Neil A Dawson & Company

0 Shares Share

E-cargo London bike firm Pedal Me has awarded its advertising and marketing business to Neil A Dawson, the agency founded by former BETC London co-founder and creative chief Dawson.

Pedal Me operates a cargo and passenger service within a nine-mile radius of central London. During lockdown it delivered more than 10,000 parcels for Lambeth Council. The business was started by Ben Knowles, Chris Dixon (below with Dawson and partner Mike Watson) and Robert Argent in 2017.

Dixon says: “We really liked the ethos of Neil A Dawson & Company. More of what you need and less of what you don’t (Dawson’s mantra) sums up our company’s drive as well. In cities, we need more bikes, and less carbon. We don’t need endless congestion, and dirty, slow vans.

“We felt (they) recognised this too, and showed both genuine passion and understanding of our business. They have already shared ideas that we are sure will be fantastic for the brand.”

Dawson says: “Pedal Me is a great business for London and for our time. With more and more of us relying on deliveries, Pedal Me provides the most eco friendly delivery service. They can shift up to 150kg per bike and have even helped someone move house!”

Dawson already works with Asics Europe, Nested Estate Agents, VintageFrench.com and The Imperial War Museum. Its most recent win is high profile food company the Black Farmer.