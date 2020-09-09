Deloitte steps up the creative fight against Accenture with four new offices in Europe

While the rest of the business was hunkering down in lockdown, Deloitte Interactive has been quietly expanding its creative offering. New offices of it Swedish creative agency Acne have opened in Milan, Rome, Lisbon and Dublin over the summer of 2020.

Names haven’t been released, but the new offices are apparently run by existing Deloitte Digital staff, along with newly recruited team members.

Andy Sandoz, who joined Deloitte Digital UK as a creative partner in 2017, was previously an ECD at Havas and is a former D&AD president. He said: “Acne leads our ambition to blend creativity and consultancy, which is vital today as clients look to transform their businesses around human experiences and sustainable futures.

“Acne’s entrepreneurial spirit and cultural sixth sense builds modern brands with human stories, simply told with impeccable style – a very Swedish way of doing things. With creative consultancy increasingly in demand across Europe, opening the doors of ACNE’s new offices will bring new opportunities for our clients to benefit from their creativity.”

Swedish agency Acne, which launched in 1996, also runs a globally successful clothing brand, Acne Studios. It was bought by Deloitte Interactive in 2017 (Sandoz joined at the same time), already has offices in Stockholm, London and Berlin, working for brands including Ikea, Polestar and Instagram.

Adam Springfeldt, Acne’s ECD, said: “It has been important for us to have strong creative and strategic leadership in each office with people who understand and carry the values of ACNE and share our ambition for the future. This is important as we shape the next generation business model for creative services. We have an incredible team in place and are already seeing how the different offices can support each other in pitches and client work,” says

The consultancies have been pretty quiet lately, so it’s interesting to note that they are still out there, muscling in on agency territory. Over at Accenture Interactive, Max Morielli moved across from Accenture Digital to be the new European lead in March, following the departure of former EMEA chief Anatoly Roytman.