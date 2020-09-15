Don't Miss

Can O2’s Bubl emulate AA’s Tukker in winsome popularity stakes?

A winsome blue robot by the name of Bubl is the centrepiece of O2’s new “brand positioning” – it’s ‘we’re here whenever you need us,’ although it doesn’t seem that different to most other mobile propositions. From long-serving agency VCCP he (it?) is a kind of cross between a pooch and Amazon’s Alexa – a robodoodle perhaps.

Bold by client and agency, all depends if we take to him or not. The AA’s new CGI dog Tukker from adam&eveDDB seems to be popular so you never know.

MAA creative scale: OK then..7.

