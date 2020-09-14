Burger King’s King moves in on McDonald’s’ Ronald

0 Shares Share

Are Burger King and McDonald’s kissing and making up?

Looks like it from this poster in Finland – but actually it’s for Helsinki’s Pride Week celebration. ‘Love Conquers All’ it seems, even the rather unappetising Ronald McDonald.

Burger King says: “Burger King has always stood for equality, love and everyone’s right to be just the way they are. The only instance where it might not seem so, is when we’re bantering with our competitor. But we want to be clear – it all stems from the respect we have for them. And we know McDonald’s stands for the values we stand for, too.”

There you are then. All together now: Aaah….