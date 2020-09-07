BT on the broadband rampage again with ‘Pixelated Paula’

0 Shares Share

BT is waging the broadband wars with a vengeance, here’s the latest from Saatchi & Saatchi featuring ‘Pixelated Paula,’ an exec driven nuts by crappy broadband.

We’ve all been there, in the UK at least, with BT historically taking much of the blame. A life on WFH/Zoom has only served to highlight the issue so BT is offering broadband in every room – if you get extra kit, the first bit of which is free.

Divides opinion a bit this one, judging from YouTube, but seems to hit the nail on the head. Saatchi has done well with its new trophy client BT although, as this demonstrates, it’s easier to do this when you’ve actually got something to say.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.