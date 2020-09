0 Shares Share

At the same time as a writer in PM Boris Johnson’s other employer the Telegraph surmises that Boris has six months to save his job amid the coronavirus testing fiasco, a number of minds have gone back to 1979 and Saatchi and Saatchi’s famous poster for Margaret Thatcher’s Tory party.

Here’s Peter Brookes’ new version in The Times.

And the original.

Ouch.