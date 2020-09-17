BMB paints a classy picture for upscale Farrow & Ball

0 Shares Share

Posh paint purveyor Farrow & Ball – beloved of Tory wives and ad executives among others – is launching an international campaign through BMB for its Modern Emulsion.

Highlighting the misconceptions some users have about pricey paintwork – namely that it’s too good to actually live with.

And this satirical twist on the modern ritual of “play dates.”

Nicely realised by director David Kerr for Hungry Films.

You’d expect decent production values from Farrow & Ball and that’s what you get, a timely reminder for some advertisers that they do actually matter. Agency BMB makes the most of the opportunity.

MAA creative scale: 8.5.