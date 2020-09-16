BBH grants superpowers to Tesco Clubcard holders

0 Shares Share

Tesco’s club card once set the standard for customer loyalty, but it’s since fallen behind and BBH’s new campaign is part of a big effort to set that straight.

The club card’s offering has got a bit complicated of late, and this campaign simplifies the message to one of straightforward lower prices on selected products. This is a lively ad that builds on the existing campaign, but it’s a shame that all the food featured in it is either HFSS or processed: ice cream, chips, fish fingers, pizza.

Alessandra Bellini, Tesco chief customer officer, said: “Clubcard Prices will feature across stores, every week, as a way to reward our customers for their loyalty. We are excited to make Clubcard even more valuable and bring this innovation to customers with an engaging campaign which helps customers feel savvy and in control.”

MAA creative scale: 6.5