Asda’s ‘pocket tap’ revival ad lands on its bottom

The Uk’s Asda – which owner Walmart is trying to spruce up for a partial sale or flotation – is taking discounters Aldi and Lidll (and Tesco) full on by bringing back its “pocket tap” price campaign, harking back to the days when Alan leighton and Archie Norman were running the show.

It says it’s spending £100m on price reductions.

So it’s enlisted a real-life Asda family headed by one Sunny to do the business in this new effort from AMB BBDO.

Asda chief customer officer Anna-Maree Shaw says: “We are so excited to be bringing Asda Price and the pocket tap back, but with a more modern look and feel. Sunny is a real family man – a fun-loving savvy shopper that is always on the hunt for a bargain, like so many of our customers. It was so much fun filming with him and his gorgeous family – and we hope our customers love them as much as we do!”

AMV’s previous ‘Don’t compromise’ campaign for Asda showed promise but this is straight from the “what kind of advertising would you like Sir?” box. With a somewhat optimistic “commercial within a commercial” twist.

It’s just awful. AMV founder David Abbott would be turning in his grave if he saw this.

MAA creative scale: 2 (it could conceivably persuade some people in this Ant and Dec world.)