Apple launches contentious privacy ad blitz – or does it?

Apple has thrown down the gauntlet to the rest of the world (again), this time by introducing a privacy feature to its forthcoming iOS 14 software that requires app developers to request permission from users to track them for ad purposes.

Hooray, although it’s postponed “full enforcement” after a predictable and noisy bleat from Facebook that it’ll bugger up the mobile ad market: shame.

That hasn’t stopped Apple running a new from TBWA/Media Arts Lab showing the consequences of such tracking (Apple says it’s going to go ahead eventually.)

Very good and a bit scary. Let’s hope it’s not made redundant.

MAA creative scale: 8.