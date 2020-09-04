Don't Miss

Apple launches contentious privacy ad blitz – or does it?

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Ad Tech, Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, Finance, Media, News, Technology 2 days ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Apple has thrown down the gauntlet to the rest of the world (again), this time by introducing a privacy feature to its forthcoming iOS 14 software that requires app developers to request permission from users to track them for ad purposes.

Hooray, although it’s postponed “full enforcement” after a predictable and noisy bleat from Facebook that it’ll bugger up the mobile ad market: shame.

That hasn’t stopped Apple running a new from TBWA/Media Arts Lab showing the consequences of such tracking (Apple says it’s going to go ahead eventually.)

Very good and a bit scary. Let’s hope it’s not made redundant.

MAA creative scale: 8.

You May Also Like

About Stephen Foster

Avatar
Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.