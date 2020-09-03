Adam&eveDDB wins Quorn Foods global drive

0 Shares Share

Meat-free, plant-based is the flavour of the year it seems and adam&eveDDB has picked up the daddy of them all, Quorn Foods globally.

The campaign aims to persuade people to choose food that’s good for the planet as well as themselves. It will run in a number of markets including the UK (where Quorn is market leader), the US and Sweden.

At the start of of 2020 Quorn became the first meat free food brand to publish ‘Farm to Shop’ carbon footprint data for its 30 biggest selling products, independently certified by the Carbon Trust.

Quorn’s Sam Blunt says: “We are at an incredibly exciting time as a business and are thrilled to have adam&eveDDB as a partner to help fulfil our ambitions. Throughout the process we have been impressed with their passion, insight and creativity and look forward to the work we will be doing together.”

A&E joint CEO Tammy Einav says: “At a time when climate change and how best to eat, work and live more sustainably have never been more important Quorn is ideally positioned to help affect profound and far-reaching change. We couldn’t be more excited to be working with such an inspirational brand.”