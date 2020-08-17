Wunderman Thompson UK wins task to update Hastings Direct insurance

0 Shares Share

WPP’s Wunderman Thompson has won Hastings Direct, a biggish UK insurance company, following a competitive pitch.

Hastings is on Britain’s south coast and named after the seaside town, famously near to the Battle of Hastings (William the Conqueror and all that, which actually took place in Battle.) So its communications to date have featured a seagull perched on a Norman’s helmet. That may be about to change however.

Hastings Direct digital and marketing director Finn Walsh says: “Hastings Direct has ambitious plans and the rebrand and transformation is key to helping us achieve these. Wunderman Thompson UK really stood out with their ability to combine core strategic thinking, creative flair and digital skills.

“The Wunderman Thompson team came to us with a convincing strategy that joined all dots between strategy, branding, messaging and customer experience. Not only was their vision highly considered in terms of driving demonstrable growth, their energy was infectious.”

Wunderman Thomson UK CEO Pip Hulbert says: “Hastings Direct has bold and exciting plans to evolve beyond what’s offered by traditional insurance providers. This is the kind of challenge we relish. We are able to offer an end-to-end solution that plays both above and below the line; it’s also a great cultural fit in terms of how we view the future of the market. We look forward to helping Hastings Direct enhance its positioning as a dynamic, digital-first brand.”