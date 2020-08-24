Wunderman Thompson gets EE’s ‘Network Envy’ on track

0 Shares Share

UK mobile network EE seems to be taking this ‘network envy’ thing seriously – we didn’t much like Kevin Bacon’s launch effort from Saatchi & Saatchi but here’s another, this time from Wunderman Thompson featuring “spoken word artist’ (aka poet) Hussain Manawer.

Hussain explains what a pivotal role EE plays in his life, with the aid of some nifty graphics.

BT/EE head of marketing communications Gemma Lavelle says: “Collaborating with an artist such as Hussain has been a hugely rewarding experience. What better way to connect with our customers than to let one of our customers do the talking – quite literally. Hussain perfectly celebrates what we work to achieve for our customers every single day.”

Better than Bacon anyway and Wunderman Thompson doesn’t drop this ball.

MAA creative scale: 7.