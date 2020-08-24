Watch out P&G and Unilever – Dr Squatch soap is coming after you

Is this the next Dollar Shave Club to put the heebie jeebies up the likes of P&G and Unilever? And maybe one day empty their wallets?

US online soap company Dr Squatch has grown partly through its clever use of YouTube (it won a Shorty award) and this effort has had over 90 million views even though it’s five minutes long. Did they watch it all the way through? Actually it’s worth the effort as the jokes (and telling messages) come through at regular intervals. From San Diego agency Raindrop.

Clever marketing and a (surprisingly welcome) return of the informercial.

MAA creative scale: 8.