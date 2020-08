The Media and Marketing podcast – cinema advertising through and after the pandemic

In the latest Media and Marketing Podcast journalist John Reynolds discusses cinema coming out of lockdown with Cinema Association CEO Phil Clapp and Digital Cinema Media sales director Davina Barker.

On the agenda: cinema audiences since lockdown was relaxed; the new way of attending cinemas and watching films, the impact of the virus on cinema advertising, studios bypassing cinema for streaming, Secret Cinema’s fortunes – and their favourite films.

The Media and Marketing podcast is here.