Tech-based Sideshow buys digital conversion business Conversion.com

0 Shares Share

Tech-based ad groups are the flavour of the last couple of years and one under the radar is Sideshow.

Sideshow has just added Conversion.com, an optimisation business, to its repertoire, taking annual turnover to £30m and headcount to 250. Sideshow entered the Sunday Times Tech Track 100 in September 2019. Other companies in the group include Bunnyfoot, Vertical Leap, Thinking Juice and Strawberry Soup (which presumably do something else.)



Sideshow founder Tony Hill says: “Covid has accelerated the need for genuine client/agency partnerships that can support clients strategically and commercially. That’s always been our approach and Conversion is a best in class optimisation business with effectiveness at its core.

“We are building a group that will serve client needs now and into the future and Conversion sits in a real sweet spot as even more commercial transactions move online.”

Conversion.com CEO Stephen Pavlovich says: “Culture has been one of the things that’s been really key to us as we’ve grown the business. In Sideshow we’ve found a partner with very similar values. We are joining a vibrant group of entrepreneurial companies who are completely independent, with a strong growth agenda and that is a very exciting proposition.”

Global growth and corporate finance advisory firm Waypoint Partners advised Conversion on the sale.