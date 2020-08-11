Talon redefines OOH programmatic with Atlas intelligent digital planning and buying platform

0 Shares Share

Talon, the leading independent OOH specialist, has further strengthened its technology portfolio by launching Atlas, its intelligent automated digital OOH buying platform. As one of the biggest investors in digital OOH, Talon used its specialist knowledge and technology expertise to release a platform unlike any other currently available in the market. The platform launched with a campaign for Fineco Bank from Hearts & Science, which encourages investors back into the UK market.

Atlas, which progressed from concept to revenue generating in seven months, handles a multitude of specialist OOH planning tasks. The platform allows advertisers to plan and optimise every campaign based on multiple factors including price, location, goal or time, offering greater flexibility, efficiency, transparency and effective campaigns as standard.

Atlas combines the benefits of data-led planning and flexible creative distribution via platform automation to appeal to advertisers who are familiar with an audience-first approach to planning. By extending online strategies into digital OOH, advertisers can widen their audience reach beyond desktop, tablet and mobile screens and benefit from the proven multiplier effects of online and OOH working in unison.

By connecting directly to Media Owner partners across a wide range of national, premium digital OOH inventory, Atlas ensures that all strategies are optimised down to panel, time of day and day of week. At launch, all the platform’s services are available via an expert managed service team at Talon with a view of launching self-serve capability for agencies and advertisers soon.

Talon group chief transformation officer Josko Grljevic says: “We have always believed that simply re-provisioning online programmatic platforms to plan and activate digital OOH did not do the medium justice. That is why we built Atlas, to redefine the OOH programmatic market with a data-centric platform that enables advertisers to capitalise on the wealth of Out of Home planning expertise and reach target audiences based on observed behaviours, in a simple and intuitive way.

Talon CEO Barry Cupples says: “We are really excited to be launching our intelligent automated, digital OOH buying platform. We have invested in a relevant tailored solution that reflects our expertise, experience, and investment in Out of Home, so our clients can maximise revenue alongside our team of smart, creative, and passionate account managers. It sets an exciting new agenda in automation in OOH and provides leadership in this space, using our knowledge base and existing relationships.”

About Talon: Talon Outdoor is an independent Out of Home media specialist and a significant player in the Out of Home agency sector with a focus on delivering smarter, creative, technology-led and integrated OOH communications. Combining independence with a collaborative approach, Talon promotes open working between agencies, clients and media partners.

Talon has achieved the Campaign Best Places Number 1 Medium sized UK Company to Work For and has also featured in the Sunday Times Fast Track 100, as No. 1 in Best Companies and in LSE’s 1000 Companies to Inspire Britain.

Talon handles the Out of Home media for several of the UK’s leading advertising brands through Omnicom Media Group UK agencies, along with other agencies including AMS Media Group, JAA, Havas Media Group, Goodstuff, Ptarmigan Media and Republic of Media.