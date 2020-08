0 Shares Share

Here’s an interesting new B2B campaign for Snapchat, rounding up an array of clients to say how much they like the platform (are we still allowed to call them that?), one optimist even suggesting he’ll be using it for the next 100 years. Created in-house.

Snapchat, of course, is battling for revenue against Facebook-owned Instagram. Clients saying how much they like Snapchat at the same time as some of them are boycotting Facebook et al is one in the eye for Zuckerberg.

MAA creative scale: 7.