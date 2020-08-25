Don't Miss

Publicis Media on a roll as Zenith brings in Reckitt Benckiser’s US hygiene and health

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Media, News

The US has been a tough market for Publicis Groupe over the last couple of years, but things are looking up as the French communications giant adds Reckitt Benckiser’s US hygiene, health and vitamins business to a string of wins.

OK, so most of it is retained work, but they’ve added some data and analytics duties to their remit, and RB is one of the winners in the pandemic as the world rushes to sanitise and stay healthy. Its brands include Durex, Mucinex, Scholl, Strepsils, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Veet, Air Wick, Calgon, Vanish and Woolite.

The Publicis Groupe charge is led by Zenith, while Omnicom’s Hearts & Science took the nutrition side of the RB business, focused on Enfamil infant formula. Total billings are around $260 million.

Lauren Hanrahan, Zenith US CEO, said: “We are pleased to confirm that Zenith has won the RB US Hygiene and Health brands, continuing our 10 year relationship and expanding our remit to include data and analytics services. There has never been a more exciting time support the growth of these important brands that are making a positive impact on consumers’ health and wellness.”

Publicis Media’s Starcom won the $700 million Kraft-Heinz media pitch in North America this week, and a global TikTok media win (Zenith) adds another $50 million to the tally.

