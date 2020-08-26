Don't Miss

Premiership paranoia is back with Paddy Power’s ‘Spygate’

Posted by: Staff in Advertisers, Creative, Media, News 1 hour ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

The Premier League is gearing up for a rapid restart (with or without Lionel Messi) but certainly with Leeds United, promoted from the Championship.

Leeds were never exactly noted for their, um, Corinthian spirit and a couple of years ago manager Marcelo Bielsa was accused of spying on Frank Lampard’s Derby team ahead of an important match. Lampard is now the manager of Chelsea.

So those wags at Paddy Power have imagined another Leeds spying mission, involving former players Brian Deane. Tony Dorigo and Gordon Strachan – plus a partially hidden mastermind who just might be…


Pretty funny, encapsulating Premier League paranoia.

MAA creative scale: 7.

You May Also Like

About Staff

Avatar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.