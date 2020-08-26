Premiership paranoia is back with Paddy Power’s ‘Spygate’

0 Shares Share

The Premier League is gearing up for a rapid restart (with or without Lionel Messi) but certainly with Leeds United, promoted from the Championship.

Leeds were never exactly noted for their, um, Corinthian spirit and a couple of years ago manager Marcelo Bielsa was accused of spying on Frank Lampard’s Derby team ahead of an important match. Lampard is now the manager of Chelsea.

So those wags at Paddy Power have imagined another Leeds spying mission, involving former players Brian Deane. Tony Dorigo and Gordon Strachan – plus a partially hidden mastermind who just might be…

Leeds are back in the Premier League. They play Chelsea on December 5th. #PLFixtures pic.twitter.com/XKlRoK1cmU — Paddy Power (@paddypower) August 20, 2020



Pretty funny, encapsulating Premier League paranoia.

MAA creative scale: 7.