Post-lockdown creativity: Women in Film demand fair consideration

0 Shares Share

Here’s a lively effort from Saatchi and Saatchi US for Women in Film, highlighting what a male (and white) fiefdom film remains and, especially, that men are seemingly twice as likely to be hired following a recession.

Given that this recession ain’t over yet the latter may be contentious but the facts – as presented – for the industry as a whole seem pretty damning. Maybe Women in Film are right to get their post-recession retaliation in first.

Using Hollywood’s faux-polite “For your Consideration.”

And posters too.

MAA creative scale: 8.