0 Shares Share

Advertising has been a touch solemn recently for obvious reasons – leading some to wonder if jokes have been banished for good thanks to Covid-19.

Here’s a decent effort from BBDO New York for Snickers, highlighting the perils of Zoom.

There’ll be more on such perils in the months to come – like leaked Zoom tapes (they’re easy to record.)

What larks.

MAA creative scale: 7.