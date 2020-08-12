Post-lockdown creativity: Deutsche Telekom and Saatchi go in to bat for Generation Z

0 Shares Share

Here’s another big campaign that’s been released from the Covid-19 box, #WhatWeDoNext from Deutsche Telekom by Saatchi & Saatchi, celebrating the “digital optimism” of yoof with with songstress Billie Eilish and other Generation Zers. Shot before the lockdown.

Essentially it’s saying don’t treat us like muppets because we spend so much time on our phones – we care about things. A message made more timely, perhaps, by Covid as this is the generation whose employment prospects have suffered most in the crisis.

Ellish says: “We all have the potential to make a positive impact on our planet, and I’m hopeful our generation will use their platforms to collaborate and communicate, and make a difference.”

Deutsche Telekom’s Wolfgang Kampbartold says: “The seismic events of 2020 will impact the younger generation for years to come; culturally, socially, economically. We want to provide Gen Z with a voice and a platform from which to demonstrate how they are harnessing the power of connected technology to make a real difference.

“In collaborating with Billie and our team of young people, we are shining a light on the incredible potential of this generation, as they navigate a new future. The campaign that Saatchi & Saatchi have developed for us has perfectly captured that positive potential of this first generation of true digital natives.”

Saatchi CCO Kate Stanners says: “There is a misconception about Gen Z that they stare at their screens and do nothing. Deutsche Telekom believe in harnessing the power of technology to improve their lives and the lives of others. They want to enable this generation to fully participate in the opportunities that connected technology can give them, be that social, cultural or economic.”

DT, of course, is a massive mobile player with T-Mobile, half of EE with BT and a newish tie-up with Sprint in the US. Getting down with the kids is always dangerous for such behemoths but Saatchi has handled the task deftly here, with a punchy, unapologetic message.

The agency these days is much more than a safe pair of hands (although you still need those.)

Excellent.

MAA creative scale: 9.