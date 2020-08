0 Shares Share

Sony’s new PS5 is going to transform video games it seems: now they’ve rum out of ‘wow’ visual effects they’re going all touch-feely with, among other things, “haptic feedback” which seems to be akin to your mobile vibrating in your pocket.

Where this might end, who knows?

Adam&eveDDB is on the launch case and, as ever with this client, it’s an accomplished effort despite all the difficulties of shooting in lockdown.

MAA creative scale: 8.5.