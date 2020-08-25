Don't Miss

Now Lincoln Project accuses Trump camp of ‘evil’

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Creative, Media, News, Politics, PR 2 hours ago 0

The gloves were already off in the US presidential election campaign: now they’re being replaced by knuckle dusters and Trump hasn’t really launched his yet.

Here’s the latest from the anti-Trump Republican Lincoln Project accusing his son-in-law senior adviser Jared Kushner of ‘evil’ in deciding not to test for Coronavirus in states with a Democrat governor. In other words, presumably, try to kill off Democrat voters.

Heavy stuff; not sure about ‘evil,’ that takes us into a quasi-religious realm peopled by all sorts of crazies (many of whom support Trump of course.) Can’t see this one ending well even if Trump loses.

