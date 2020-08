0 Shares Share

Liverpool are the Premier League champions for the first time in 30 years or so (although they’ve never been that far away) so kit supplier Nike is hymning the reds with another Wieden+Kennedy epic (presume it’s them anyway), flirting just the right side of civil disobedience.

There’s a new kit, of course.

Galling if you support someone else. Deserved no doubt but just lay off too much superiority guys.

MAA creative scale: 7.