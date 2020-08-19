MSQ lures data boss Goodwin from Wunderman Thompson

0 Shares Share

MSQ Partners has hired Robert Goodwin from Wunderman Thompson as its first chief data officer. Goodwin’s is a group role working with MSQ agencies including Stack (CRM), The Gate London (creative) and Walk-In Media.

At Wunderman Thompson headed data strategy and led one of the biggest data strategy teams in the UK, working on global clients including Shell, BT/EE, Samsung, Toyota and Selfridges.

Goodwin (left) says: “I am delighted to be joining such a high calibre team at MSQ. I’ve been really impressed with the ambition of the group and the plans it has to genuinely put data at its hear to provide clients with true business-changing solutions.”

MSQ executive director Kate Howe says: “Our mission is to help businesses build High EQ (emotional inteligence) brands that attract and grow valuable customers. In order to do that, we need to make sure that we provide joined-up, cutting-edge data capabilities at every touchpoint.

“That’s why it’s important to us to have someone who can drive our data offer across the group, and as soon as we met Rob, we knew that he was the right person to do just that.”

MSQ has expanded recently with a number of high profile hires including former WPP media executive Charles Courtier as chairman and formed Walk-In Media with former Blue449 boss Simon Davis. It is currently negotiating to buy smaller marcoms group Be Heard Partnership.