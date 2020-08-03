MediaCom enters the creative lists for Lloyds Bank

0 Shares Share

We’ve been musing about media agencies creating ads too – by and large not convinced – here’s an interesting one from MediaCom for Lloyds Bank, usually the preserve of adam&eveDDB.

Featuring those two (socially-distanced) troupers Maurence Lipman and Gyles Brandreth, with a nod to Lipman’s famous campaign for BT.

Lloyds internet banking is safe and secure it says (not for a friend of mine who was scammed – it took a year to get her money back only after a complaint to the ombudsman.)

Not the agency’s fault of course. This one?

MAA creative scale: 5 (don’t give up the day job just yet.)