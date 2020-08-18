M&C Saatchi wins more government business with 2021 ONS census task

0 Shares Share

The current UK government may not be much good at governing (its critics say) but it’s been the ad agencies’ best friend.

On top of the millions spent on Covid-19 campaigns (mostly via MullenLowe) it’s being a good friend to M&C Saatchi, which looked on its uppers a while back, with various projects.

Now M&C has been hired to work with the Office of National Statistics (a rare public body that seems able to add up) to handle communications for Census 2021, which needs to reach 26 million households by March 2021. M&C was appointed after a competitive pitch.

Tom Firth, Managing Partner, M&C Saatchi, said: “The census is a truly national event. Once every ten years, it’s a chance for our communities to be represented, which will have heightened importance next year in a post Covid-19 world. To be part of such a critical moment is a privilege, and we are excited to get everyone involved in this complex creative communications challenge.”

Take a look at the algorithms first guys.