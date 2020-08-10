Don't Miss

MAA blasts from the past: Guardian’s ‘Points of view’/’Don’t Read the Independent’

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Analysis, Creative, Media 13 mins ago 0

In these trying times for newspapers it’s easy to forget that they were one prized ad agency accounts (difficult admittedly as journalists and creatives rarely saw eye to eye.)

The Sun used to have a whole studio in central London knocking out cheap and unreasonably cheerful weekly efforts. Rather further upscale, one of the best was this from 1986, directed by Paul Weiland (school of Alan Parker, started as a writer at CDP) for the Guardian and agency BMP (now adam&eveDDB.)

Says it all in just 29 seconds.

This is in the same class, for the Independent (now owned by the Evening Standard’s Evgeny Lebedev.) Not the famous ‘It is. Are you’ launch campaign from Saatchi & Saatchi but, maybe, the same agency. With the ever-dependable John Cooper-Clarke. It certainly has the Paul Arden stamp and remains eerily contemporary.

About Stephen Foster

Avatar
Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

