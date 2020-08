0 Shares Share

Super Bowl commercials have to stand out and this effort from Venables Bell in 2008 for Audi’s R8 supercar contender certainly does that. Riffing on the horse’s head scene in The Godfather.

Although this time it’s an old “luxury” engine disturbing the victim’s sleep.

Here’s another quite dark one from the same stable, more akin to today’s glistening tech, assisted by David Bowie.

Better probably. Car ads ain’t what they used to be. What’s missing? Imagination, bravery?