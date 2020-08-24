Don't Miss

MAA blast from the past: Saatchi’s Health Education Council

Saatchi and Saatchi Garland-Compton as it was back in 1978, as the brothers embarked on their quest for world domination with the reverse takeover of the rather bigger Garland-Compton.

In the intervening 40-odd years in the UK we’ve had endless po-faced ad sermons advising us to get thinner and fitter (to little avail judging by the waistlines around us.) No idea if this worked any better but humour, as Reader’s Digest almost used to say, is surely a medicine worth trying.

By Andrew Rutherford (the ‘R’ in WCRS) and Martyn Walsh.

