MAA blast from the past: Joe Pytka and Madonna for Pepsi

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Analysis, Creative 12 mins ago 0

Nothing says the 1980s quite like Madonna (now 62) and here’s famed US director Joe Pytka for Pepsi in 1989, featuring the ever-controversial songstress in reflective mode.

Caused quite a stir at the time it seems ‘cos of all the little girls, for whom Madona was not quite the right role model some thought.

Complete fluff and bugger all to do with Pepsi but Pytka pulls it off.

Here’s ‘Free as a bird’ from 1995, a John Lennon demo finished and released by the remaining Beatles and directed by Pytka. Not the Fabs’ greatest tune but a formidable piece of film-making.

