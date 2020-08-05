MAA blast from the past: Alan Parker’s Dr Jekyll

0 Shares Share

When the late Alan Parker left CDP to launch a production company with producer Alan Marshall he picked up lots of work from his old firm (who also bankrolled the nascent company.)

One such task was a seemingly modest thirty seconds for Birds Eye beefburgers (Parker once said that if CDP wanted a beautiful girl running down a beach Ridley Scott got the job, two overweight peoples somewhere it was his.)

But what a thirty seconds (ignore the uninspiring screen shot.)

These were the days when directors would often write the ads. Paul Weiland, who also began at CDP, still does sometimes.

And lots of the ads were all the better for it.