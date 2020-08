0 Shares Share

Alan Parker, who began as a copywriter at CDP in the 1960s and taught himself how to direct in the agency’s basement before commencing a distinguished career in feature films, has died aged 76. Among his films were Bugsy Malone and Mississippi Burning.

He directed numerous great commercials too, in early demonstrations of his power as a storyteller: especially with children.

And stars too.

We’ll return with a full appreciation later.