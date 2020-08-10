Don't Miss

Fold7 soft sells house buying for Rightmove

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News

The UK housing market is recovering from Covid-19 it seems, good news for Rightmove which has pushed the boat out with this effort from Fold7.

The point being that, when it comes to buying, “there is no perfect time, just the right time for you.” Assuming one of those mean-boots bankers will give you a mortgage, of course.

There’s obviously a lot of thought gone into this (people’s motivations, uncertainties etc) and Fold7 is to be complimented on aiming at imaginative, proper advertising.

Bit gooey for me though.

MAA creative scale: 5.

About Stephen Foster

Avatar
Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

