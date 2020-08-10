Fold7 soft sells house buying for Rightmove

0 Shares Share

The UK housing market is recovering from Covid-19 it seems, good news for Rightmove which has pushed the boat out with this effort from Fold7.

The point being that, when it comes to buying, “there is no perfect time, just the right time for you.” Assuming one of those mean-boots bankers will give you a mortgage, of course.

There’s obviously a lot of thought gone into this (people’s motivations, uncertainties etc) and Fold7 is to be complimented on aiming at imaginative, proper advertising.

Bit gooey for me though.

MAA creative scale: 5.