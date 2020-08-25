Federer serves up promising start for Publicis on Mercedes

0 Shares Share

Tennis star Roger Federer has been spending his time profitably in Italy it seems. A couple of weeks ago he popped up for Barilla pasta to play tennis across the rooftops with two young Italian girls, now he’s making two more elderly parties’ day with a new ad for a hybrid Mercedes SUV. From Publicis Zurich.

At least he’s not driving a Viano.

We’ll need a competition for best use of a Federer in 2020.

Barilla’s probably still ahead but at least this isn’t the usual high tech running footage currently beloved of the car industry. Decent start on Mercedes for Publicis.

MAA creative scale: 7.