Droga5 London takes Setapp global with dark comedies

A new campaign for Droga5, on either side of the Atlantic, is always worth a look and D5 London finds itself on the global stage with a new brand campaign for Setapp. Setapp is a subscription service providing access to more than 190 creative, productivity and maintenance apps – “to help you complete any task.”

Getting apps when you want them (but not when you don’t) sounds a good idea.

There are three (dark, darker and really dark) films directed by Jeff Low.

Setapp founder and CEO Oleksandr Kosovan says: “This new campaign is the perfect intro to Setapp, playing on how productivity tools provide focus, a core value Setapp gives individual and business users, including remote workers.”

Product marketing manager and head of growth Yaroslav Stepanenko says: “Droga5 London was the right team to deliver against this vision – there was a click from the first meeting and it was obvious this was the team to work with.

“This campaign ushers in a new era for the Setapp brand with disruptive creativity that sets to serve a humorous reminder of the importance of finishing every task.”

A kind of “does what it says on the tin” effort, which you often get from D5 London. Mostly it works and it does here.

MAA creative scale: 9.