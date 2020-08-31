Carat wins Kraft Heinz media outside US

0 Shares Share

Kraft Heinz has confirmed that Dentsu’s Carat has won its media account outside the US where Publicis Groupe’s Starcom has retained its $700m business. Carat’s brief includes Canada and a role developing “global projects and capabilities” with Kraft Heinz’s Global Media Team in Amsterdam. Starcom and Carat were the last two agencies standing in the global media pitch.

Kraft Heinz global chief growth officer Nina Barton says: “As a company, we’re on an exciting journey of transformation. We’re thrilled to welcome Carat aboard, as the agency will bring data-driven insights and help drive growth within our diverse Canada and International Zones as we shift to an even stronger consumer-obsessed mindset and build a culture of creativity.

“At the same time, we look forward to continuing our relationship with Starcom in the United States, working closely to bring a fresh, collaborative approach to our evolving US business. We’re confident both agencies will deliver for Kraft Heinz as we compete in today’s fast-changing digital media landscape.” Starcom is the lead agency in a new construct called Publicis 57 which, among other things, will focus on e-commerce.