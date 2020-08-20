Canada’s Broken Heart Love Affair debuts with a bang – and tissues to wipe it up

Broken Heart Love Affair (there’s a name for George Parker to conjure with) is an eagerly-awaited new Canadian agency: Beverley Hammond, creatives Carlos Moreno, Denise Rossetto and Todd Mackie and CSO Jason Chaney.

And its first film certainly makes an impact. What’s it for? Somebody trying to save the world surely.

Actually it’s for “sustainable” tissue and packaging company Kruger Products. So after all that drama is the pack shot a bit of a let down?

Still, it’s quite some film and puts BHLA on the map.

MAA creative scale: 8.